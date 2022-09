World Ukraine made an offer to the Russians Ukraine has sent a message to the Russians who will be forcibly mobilized and sent to the front. Source: B92 Thursday, September 22, 2022 | 18:44 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This was done by Volodymyr Zelenskiy's advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak.



"Forcibly recruited Russians who do not want to die of shame in a foreign country, you should surrender at the first opportunity. Ukraine guarantees you life and dignified treatment. According to the Geneva Convention, you will not be extradited to Russia, unless you want to," he wrote.