Germany is ready: Russians, we are waiting for you!

Germany announced the latest decision regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

EPA-EFE/PIOTR NOWAK POLAND OUT
Namely, as the media reports, the Germans are ready to take over deserters coming from Russia.

As a reminder, Germany and France announced today that they will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine, while President Emmanuel Macron announced that this aid will not be sent to Ukraine to attack Russia, because they are not in conflict with that country.

