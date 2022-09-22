Germany is ready: Russians, we are waiting for you!
Germany announced the latest decision regarding the conflict in Ukraine.Source: B92
Namely, as the media reports, the Germans are ready to take over deserters coming from Russia.
As a reminder, Germany and France announced today that they will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine, while President Emmanuel Macron announced that this aid will not be sent to Ukraine to attack Russia, because they are not in conflict with that country.
Map showing the situation in Ukraine, as of September 22 at 0800 GMT #AFPgraphics @AFP pic.twitter.com/fpHWuiDUpF— AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 22, 2022