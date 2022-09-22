World If Putin launches an attack... The use of nuclear weapons is the last thing Russia could use, and U.S. analysts say there are tell-tale signs that Putin is preparing to do so. Source: index.hr Thursday, September 22, 2022 | 14:20 Tweet Share EPA-EFE MAXIM SHIPENKOV/Ilustracija

Hans Christensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, told US media that Putin could act more quickly with long-range weapons, which are already on standby, instead of short-range weapons.



Activity at storage sites for warheads that would then be loaded onto trucks and helicopters, as well as increased activity among specially trained units that can handle the weapons, would mean Putin is preparing for a short-range attack.



On the other hand, the use of long-range weapons could be expected if land mobile launchers, missile submarines or cruise missiles are moved in greater numbers than usual.



Christensen states that, if that happens, there would be a series of visible activities in the nuclear command and control system and general communication that would indicate that something is happening, reports Index.hr.



By the way, according to the Federation of American Scientists, Russia has the largest inventory of nuclear warheads in the world, with a total of 5.977 pieces. The US is in second place with 4.428, followed by France with 290. However, the exact number of warheads in Russia's possession is not known due to security reasons.



John Erath, senior policy director at the Center for Arms Control, notes that the U.S. military has about 1.000 weapons ready to fire within minutes, so the U.S. would also be well prepared to respond if Putin launched an attack.