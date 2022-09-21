World Direct threat: If you go to the referendum... As soon as they scheduled the referendum, the first threats were made. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 14:14 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/POLAND OUT

Ukrainian citizens could face long prison terms if they participate in public referendums on joining Russia, which will be held in the Donbass republics and Ukrainian regions under Russian control, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk told local media on Tuesday.



Speaking to the Ukrainian newspaper "Strana", Vereshchuk, who is also in charge of the "reintegration of temporarily occupied territories", urged the local population not to participate in the referendums.



She warned that those who organize the vote will face a "prison sentence of five to ten years" and that they may be banned from employment in certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to 15 years.



According to her, their property could also be confiscated. Vereshchuk hinted that even ordinary Ukrainians could be punished for going to the polling stations.



"This can also mean a prison sentence of up to five years. So, once again, I strongly advise the residents of the temporarily occupied territories: do not take a Russian passport, do not go to referendums, do not cooperate with the occupiers", she stated.



Last week, the Ukrainian government proposed a law that would impose up to 15 years in prison for its citizens to obtain a Russian passport.



On Tuesday, the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics, as well as the Russian-controlled regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, announced that they would hold referendums on whether to join Russia from September 23-27.