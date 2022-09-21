World The chaos caused by Putin has already begun; Lithuania raised its armed forces Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas issued an order today to put the emergency operations unit on standby immediately. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 12:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/Sandor Ujvari/MTI via AP Tanjug/Sandor Ujvari/MTI via AP

His move followed immediately after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this morning that he was declaring a partial mobilization due to a special military operation in Ukraine and explained that Lithuania must take all steps to prevent any provocation from Russia.



Anušauskas added that one should be aware that what Putin ordered will happen on the border of Lithuania, referring to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.



Meanwhile, Latvia, which is also in fear, has announced that it will consult with its allies and partners about the latest developments and discuss possible measures it could take.



Latvian Foreign Minister Edgar Rinkevich has announced that his country, for security reasons, will not issue any visas to Russian citizens who may flee to their country to avoid mobilization.



Finland is also closely monitoring the situation in neighboring Russia after the decree of the Russian president, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said today.



"Considering the environment, I can say that the situation is stable and peaceful, and our forces are well prepared," Kaikkonen said, according to Reuters.