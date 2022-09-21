World Putin: In the name of the homeland, I give orders and I'm not bluffing Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 09:32 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

At the beginning of the speech, Putin said that his speech will be about protecting the sovereignty and integrity of Russia and supporting the desire of his compatriots to determine their own future.



He said that a special operation was necessary to fight the Nazis in Ukraine.



"The West is trying to destroy Russia," Putin said.



The Russian president announced a partial mobilization and said that events related to the mobilization would begin on September 21.



"I emphasize that it is a partial mobilization. The mobilization begins today, September 21. The Russians who are mobilized will be given all the benefits and guarantees," said Putin and stated that the mobilized personnel will also be provided with additional training. As he said, the parliament will be informed about the measures needed to carry out the partial mobilization.



"To protect our country and people, we use all the means at our disposal".



"The West gave a direct order to Kyiv to disrupt all agreements with Russia reached during the negotiations," he said.



"Already after the start of the negotiations, including the talks in Istanbul, the representatives of Kyiv reacted very positively to our proposals and those proposals concerned the security of Russia, our interests. It is obvious that a peaceful solution did not suit the West. After reaching certain compromises, Kyiv actually received a direct order to disrupt all agreements. Ukraine began to stock up on weapons even more," Putin said.



He pointed out that the West has embarked on nuclear blackmail, the use of weapons of mass destruction against Russia. He added that Russia, as before, will stop all those who aspire to rule the world, threatening the disintegration and enslavement of the state.



"Now they are talking about nuclear blackmail. The nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia was bombed, and there were announcements that they want to use nuclear weapons... Those who allow it, we will remind them that we also have nuclear weapons, even more modern than the ones NATO has.



"If there are threats, we will use all the means at our disposal and I'm not bluffing... I believe in your support," the President of Russia emphasized. He said that the goal of the West is to weaken, divide and destroy Russia.



Putin said that the West has crossed every line, that irresponsible politicians are talking about deliveries of offensive weapons to Ukraine and that attacks are being carried out on Russia. He stated that a "special military operation" was necessary to fight against "Nazis in Ukraine".



Let us remind you that on Tuesday the Luhansk People\'s Republic, Donetsk People's Republic, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions announced that they will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27.