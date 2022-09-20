World "There must be no strike from the back"; Lukashenko issued an order The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said that he will not allow a blow to the allied Russian army through Belarus. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, September 20, 2022 | 17:07 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEI GAPON/ POOL

Lukashenko ordered the security forces to strengthen the defense of the border with Ukraine.



"We were not supposed to discuss the matter today but I believe that you should briefly report the situation at the south border to me. I instructed you, the Defense Ministry, all the defense, security, and law enforcement agencies to work out our practical actions at the border with Ukraine taking into account our experience since the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. We had some experience of counteraction over there, including the creation of battalion tactical groups and the covering of the border. As for support for Russia, I once again reaffirm: there must be no strike from the back, to the side, from the side, from the flanks at Russian troops via Belarus. And there will be none. It is our obligation to our ally," underlined the Belarusian leader at the meeting with the Secretary of State of the Security Council of Belarus, Alexander Volfovich, reports the Belarusian agency BelTA.



According to Lukashenko, he previously ordered the armed forces to put into practice the experience from the beginning of the war in Ukraine, on the border with Ukraine.