Weapon that destroys Russian cannons photographed; on the box it says "currently..."

ArmyInform, the information agency of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, published a report from the front line in the Donetsk region.

EPA-EFE OLEG PETRASYUK/Ilustracija
As it was announced, the positions of the artillery unit, one of the mechanized brigades in the Donetsk region, are located at a distance of 8-10 kilometers from the enemy and they are firing at Russian targets with M-45 artillery.

On the Twitter profile "Ukraine Weapon Tracker", which monitors weapons in the war in Ukraine, it was announced that the images published by the agency of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense testify that the M46 130 mm howitzers donated by Croatia to Ukraine are already in use on the front line in Donetsk.

The recently delivered Croatian M-46 130 mm howitzers are already being used by the Ukrainian army on the front line in the Donetsk region.

"Recently delivered Croatian M-46 130mm field guns are already used by the Ukrainian army on front-lines in #Donetsk Oblast. Along with M-46 guns the Ukrainian army received a significant amount of ammo- in these photos we can see Croatian-made OF-482M HE projectiles", Twitter profile states.

In one of the photos, you can see boxes with the inscription "Bullet with instant fusible projectile".

