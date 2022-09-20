World Russians already heavily defeated? Ukraine announced that its army continued its advance in the east on territory previously occupied by Russia. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 20, 2022 | 09:27 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANASTASIA VLASOVA

According to reports, the Ukrainian army is thus preparing for a possible attack by Russian forces in the Donbass region, Reuters reported today.



At the same time, Kyiv is looking for even greater deliveries of weapons from the West.



"The occupiers are clearly in a panic," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told television late last night, adding that the focus now is on quickly conquering the occupied territories and restoring normal life.



Zelensky announced that he would address the General Assembly of the United Nations via video link and that he would request the accelerated delivery of weapons to Ukraine, as well as humanitarian aid. Ukrainian forces have taken full control of the village of Bilohorivka and are preparing to retake the entire Lugansk region in the east of the country, regional governor Serhii Gaidai said.



The village is only 10 kilometers away from the city of Lugansk, which was captured by the Russians after a long and difficult battle in July. "We will fight for every centimeter," Gaidai wrote on "Telegram".



Ukrainian forces first launched a counteroffensive this month in the Kharkiv region. In the Kherson region in the south, the Ukrainian military made minor progress and sank a Russian barge carrying soldiers and equipment across the river near Nova Kakhovka, a city in the central Kakhovka Region.