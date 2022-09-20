World America "turned its back" on Ukraine? Ukraine is unlikely to receive F-16 fighters from the United States anytime soon. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 20, 2022 | 08:58 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/EFE Bogdan Cristel

Even if such a decision is made, the planes will be sent only in two or three years, writes "Politico", referring to General James Hecker, U.S. Air Force Commander in Europe and Africa.



As the U.S. General Hecker explained, it is related to logistics issues and the need to train Ukrainian pilots. Hacker, however, did not rule out the possibility of sending F-16s in the future.



As the newspaper emphasizes, delays in the supply of weapons from the West, including the White House, disappoint Kyiv, but Hecker believes that Ukraine "now has what they need."



At the same time, the general claims that Ukraine has retained 80 percent of its air fleet since the beginning of the Russian special operation. Earlier, Pentagon Deputy Chief for Political Affairs, Colin Cole, said that the US administration does not rule out the possibility of delivering fighter jets to Kyiv, but the final decision on this matter has not yet been made.



The US House of Representatives has already allocated $100 million in the 2023 defense budget to train Ukrainian pilots to fly US F-15 and F-16 fighter jets.