World "It's critical... We're worried" French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Tuesday, September 20, 2022

As she stated, during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, they discussed the tense situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which is controlled by Russia.



According to her, the situation in Zaporizhzhia is still critical and she called for the creation of a security zone around the facility as soon as possible.



"The situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant continues to worry us. We will discuss it tomorrow at the meeting of the working group organized by France and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure that safety measures are taken at the nuclear plant. This morning I spoke with Sergey Lavrov and informed him about it," said Colonna at the press conference.



The Zaporizhzhia power plant, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. During the military operation in Ukraine, which was launched by Russia on February 24, the nuclear power plant and its surroundings fell under the control of Russian forces.