World The USA acknowledged: They exported biomaterial from Ukraine The U.S. delegation in Geneva admitted that biological research was conducted in Ukraine on poor citizens and patients in psychiatric hospitals. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 19, 2022 | 21:09

This was stated today by the head of the forces for radiation, chemical and biological protection of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirilov.



"The explanations of the United States of America and Ukraine regarding the removal of strains and biomaterials of Ukrainian citizens and the observance of ethical standards when conducting research on citizens with low incomes, as well as on one of the most vulnerable categories of the population - patients in psychiatric hospitals, seemed extremely unconvincing," said Kirilov at a briefing after the consultative meeting of the signatory states to the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons in Geneva, the Sputnik portal reported.



According to his words, "the American delegation acknowledged such facts" while disclaiming that sending samples of pathogenic biomaterials to the USA "was a rarity".



In the press release of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, it is stated that the ministry's delegation presented in Geneva material evidence of US military-biological activities in Ukraine and that "none of the delegations doubted their authenticity."



"The participants of the meeting were given copies of documents previously published by the Ministry of Defense of Russia, as well as material evidence that confirms the implementation of military-biological programs on the territory of Ukraine," the press release states. As General Kirilov said, representatives of Ukraine ignored questions about the storage of dangerous biological agents at the Mechnikov Anti-Plaque Research Institute. (UAPRI).



The Russian general warned that "at the Mechnikov Institute, dangerous biomaterials are stored in the stairwells, without a valid system for controlling access to pathogenic microorganisms."



Kirilov claims that the US is strengthening its military-biological potential by building laboratories in foreign countries and collecting strains of particularly dangerous microorganisms under the guise of Article Ten of the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxic Weapons, which refers to international cooperation and the exchange of information for peaceful purposes.