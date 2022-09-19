World "Point 19"; After that – chaos If the Ukrainian attacks on the Russian army continue, the response will be serious, said Vladimir Putin. Source: Novosti Monday, September 19, 2022 | 16:27 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ GAVRIIL GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / KRE

That statement by the President of Russia worried many, including the US administration, so President Biden warned the leadership in Moscow that the use of tactical atomic weapons would have serious consequences.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told those who were afraid that the most dangerous weapons would be used to read the Russian atomic doctrine because everything was written there, Novosti reports.



In June 2020, Putin signed a decree On the Basics of State Policy of the Russian Federation in the Field of Atomic Deterrence. Point 19 lists the conditions under which Russia can use nuclear weapons. First of all, rockets with atomic heads from the territory of Russia and from submarines would take off if they received reliable information that the enemy's ballistic missiles were headed for the territory of the Russian Federation and its allies.



Second, if the adversary were to use atomic weapons or other weapons of mass destruction on the territory of Russia. The third reason for Russia to use atomic weapons is if the adversary is targeting important state and military facilities, and the fourth is if the existence of the Russian state would be questioned.



The mentioned Russian document about when the Kremlin would decide to use atomic weapons is not a secret, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has given an explanation about it several times.



For now, there is no reason for Putin to use tactical or other atomic weapons. But before they start sending missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers to Ukraine, Washington and Kyiv must be aware that Russia has an arsenal of dangerous missiles of terrible destructive power, which have not been used in war conditions so far.



President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said what everyone knows, that Washington is pushing European countries towards an armed conflict with Russia on the territory of Ukraine. This is why humanity is approaching the threshold of atomic war. In Moscow, they warned the West many times that by sending weapons to Ukraine, they were turning the US and NATO into opponents of Russia on the Ukrainian front.



The big problem is that the Americans and British incited the leadership in Kyiv to defeat Russia on the battlefield. At the last press conference in Samarkand after the SCO summit, Putin said: "Let them try to win. The goal of the Russian special operation will not change."



The Pentagon expects that the fighting in Ukraine will intensify by the end of autumn, but from the writings of the newspapers there, they are not sure about the outcome.