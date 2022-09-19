World Funeral of Queen Elizabeth: The ceremony ended, the funeral procession started VIDEO Today at 12 o'clock, the funeral of the British Queen Elizabeth II began. Source: B92 Monday, September 19, 2022 | 09:09 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool

The funeral is attended by King Charles III and the entire royal family.



Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, children of Prince William and Princess Kate, will be among more than 2,000 guests at the funeral. George and his sister will be part of the royal family's procession and will accompany the coffin as it enters the church, the BBC reported. Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, will also attend the funeral.



Before the funeral, the church bell will be rung every minute for the 96 minutes that Elizabeth lived.



Towards the end of the service, the British Funeral March will be played at around 12.55 p.m., after which the nation will stand in silence for two minutes.



World leaders and celebrities will gather at the 13th-century church at 12:00 p.m., and the royal entourage will lead the funeral procession behind Elizabeth's coffin. In the funeral procession, William and Kate will walk in front of George and Charlotte, followed by their uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, as well as other members of the royal family. William and Kate's third child, Louis, 4, will not attend the funeral.



The service will feature traditional church music and readings from the Bible, with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby officiating. Prime Minister Liz Truss will also read passages from the Bible, accompanied by religious leaders, including the Cardinal of Westminster, Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Church.

98 members of the Navy will carry Queen Elizabeth's coffin

The doors of Westminster Abbey will open at 9 a.m., three hours before the start of Queen Elizabeth's funeral service, and the coffin will leave Westminster Hall at 12.35 p.m. and be delivered to the Abbey at 12.52 p.m. A special state carriage will carry her coffin, pulled by 98 Navy sailors in a tradition that dates back to Queen Victoria's funeral.

The funeral procession begins

The Queen's coffin leaves Westminster Abbey

King Charles' card to the Queen

A handwritten card on top of the Queen's coffin reads: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R".

King Charles III

