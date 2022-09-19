World War - Day 207: Missiles shot down; "Ukrainians will determine the peace conditions" Two hundred and seventh day of the war in Ukraine. Source: B92 Monday, September 19, 2022 | 06:56 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

Ukrainian forces continued their counter-offensive in the north-east of the country, while Russian forces are strengthening, claims the British military intelligence service.



Moscow announces that Russian troops have carried out strikes on Ukrainian positions in the south and east of the country. The Czech Republic is calling for the establishment of a "special international court" because of the report from Izyum.



The IAEA announces that one of the transmission lines in Zaporizhia is functional again.

"Russian air defense intercepted 34 Ukrainian missiles over Nova Kakhovka"

Russian air defense forces intercepted 34 rockets fired by Ukrainian troops over Nova Kakhovka, the city's military-civil administration announced today.



"According to our estimates, Ukrainian fascists have fired 34 rockets at Nova Kakhovka since noon on September 18. All of them were shot down by our air defense systems," the administration said on its Telegram channel, TASS reported.



According to the reports, no damage was reported. Since the evening of August 28, the Ukrainian army has shelled several areas in the Kherson region. Schools and infrastructure were destroyed in the shelling, and a number of houses were also damaged.



Three people were killed and 13 injured in the attack on the center of Kherson on Friday, TASS said.

Zelensky's address

"The Ukrainian side will determine the conditions for concluding peace"

It will be up to the Ukrainians and only them to define the future conditions of peace, pointed out the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell.



In an author's text for the French newspaper "Le Journal du dimanche", he stated that after the war, a peace treaty would still be concluded. Among the conditions will be the withdrawal of the Russians from Ukrainian territory, the financial contribution of the aggressors to the reconstruction of the country, as well as the moral and criminal recognition of those responsible for war crimes, Borrell added. He also assessed that the war could continue for a long time, as well as that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, will not give in willingly.



"We must increase our support to Ukraine by meeting its significant military and economic needs," Borrell emphasized.

