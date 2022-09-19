World Queen Elizabeth II: Final preparations before the funeral, Ana Brnabić in London Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth. Source: BBC News Serbian Sunday, September 18, 2022 | 23:45 Tweet Share Predsednica Vlade Srbije Ana Brnabić upisala se u knjigu žalosti u Lankaster kući u Londonu/FoNet/Instagram premijerke Srbije

Britain and the world will bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday in a ceremony said not to have been seen since the funeral of former prime minister Winston Churchill nearly 60 years ago.



It is expected that around one million people from various parts of Britain and the world will come to London, and among them will be hundreds of statesmen and religious representatives from around the world. London will face one of the biggest logistical challenges in modern history. As early as 5 a.m., the police will begin blocking most of the main streets in the city center.



The Queen's funeral will be broadcast on big screens in parks, squares and cinemas across the UK, the government has announced. Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 after 70 years of reign.



The British crown passed to Elizabeth II's son, Prince Charles. He was proclaimed king, with the official title of Charles the Third.



More than 500 heads of state or government are expected to attend the funeral, including kings, queens, sheikhs, sultans and the Japanese emperor.



Serbia will be represented by Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, who traveled to London with her partner Milica Djurdjić.



"The world has lost a great leader, a person who was the embodiment of tradition and patriotism. Serbia and the whole world will remember Her Highness as one of the most significant figures in modern history," the Prime Minister of Serbia wrote on her Instagram profile.



During the evening, Brnabić will attend the official reception hosted by King Charles III in Buckingham Palace.



U.S. President Joseph Biden, with his wife Jill, also arrived in London on Sunday.



They paid their respects to the Queen at Westminster Hall on Sunday afternoon.

Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1926 - 2022)

Tokom obeležavanja Platinastog jubileja, kraljica je pozdravila okupljene sa balkona, gde su joj se pridružile tri generacije njene porodice/Getty Images