World Putin announced: "The agreement is close to completion" Today, Iran signed a memorandum of commitments in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, September 15, 2022 | 13:15

"Today, a memorandum on Iran's obligations in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was signed. This paves the way for the country to become a full member of the SCO," a representative of the Iranian ministry told reporters, as reported by Sputnik.



According to his words, the document was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian and the Secretary General of the SCO Zhang Ming.



The work on a new agreement on cooperation between Russia and Iran, which will raise relations to a strategic level, is close to completion, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced.



"The work on a new, major agreement between Russia and Iran is in the final stage. This agreement will mark the transition of relations between our countries to a strategic level," said Putin, speaking together with his Iranian counterpart, President Ebrahim Raisi. At the SCO summit in Dushanbe in September 2021, the procedure for Iran's admission into the organization began. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was founded in 2001, and its members are India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.



The observer countries are Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia, and the partner countries are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka.