World The Russians fled in panic PHOTO The British Ministry of Defense claims that some Russian units retreated in Ukraine in good order, while others "fled in panic". Source: B92 Thursday, September 15, 2022 | 11:45 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP/Evgeniy Maloletka

The Ministry announced this on the Twitter social network as part of the daily intelligence assessment of the situation.



This announcement comes after the advance of Ukrainian forces.



"Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas in Kharkiv. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the areas west of the Oskil river", UK Ministry of Defense stated.



"The way in which Russian forces have withdrawn in the last week has varied. Some units retreated in a relatively good order and under control, while others fled in apparent panic", it is being concluded in the report.



"High-value equipment has been abandoned by retreating Russian forces, including ZOOPARK counter-battery radar and at least one IV14 artillery command and control vehicle", the report further states, adding that such abandonment speaks about disorganized retreat of some Russian units.