World Ursula's message to the Western Balkans President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized today that the EU remains committed to enlargement. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 10:58

She said that the path to the EU is the path to a strong democracy, and that the Western Balkans, Ukraine and Moldova are the future of the Union.



Von der Leyen, in her address to the European Parliament, said that the EU, when it comes to the foreign policy agenda, must invest in democracy.



"We need to join forces with our partners to expand democracy, and the direct way is to strengthen our relations and democracy in our countries," she said.



Von der Leyen said that there are countries that are already on the way to the EU and that the Union must support them during every step on that road, because the path to a stronger democracy is the same as the path to the EU.



"That's why I want to tell the citizens of the Western Balkans, Ukraine and Moldova that they are part of our family, the future of our Union. Without them, our EU would not be complete," she underlined.



Von der Leyen said that the EU saw that there was a need to go beyond the enlargement process, that a political community was needed, in connection with which the European Commission will submit its ideas to the Council of the Union. According to her, the future of the EU also depends on cooperation with partners outside Europe.



"There are countries that want to cooperate with us in facing great challenges," she said, announcing agreements with several countries and efforts to deepen cooperation. She also pointed out that foreign autocrats are attacking European values, through the financing of institutions through which they want to undermine those values.



In this regard, she announced measures in order to prevent such activities.