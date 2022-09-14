World The shooting started; There are dead. If this war starts, Russians are already there The recent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not only a border conflict between two old enemies, given that Russia has its own interest in that region. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 09:44 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/HAYK BAGHDASARYAN / PHOTOLURE

However, due to the overall "tumbling" of the international scene after Russia started the war in Ukraine, as a result of which universal sanctions were imposed on it, the interests of other countries are now not far from Armenia and Azerbaijan.



The point of contention is Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but controlled by ethnic Armenians. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the region voted to join Armenia, sparking a war that ended in a 1994 ceasefire.



Tensions continue, and in 2020 there was a 44-day war over the disputed region, which ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire and the deployment of Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh. Sputnik reports that political scientists call this inter-ethnic conflict "frozen".



Moscow claims that the EU aims to push Russia out of Transcaucasia and is brazenly trying to intervene in Moscow's trilateral relations with Baku and Yerevan, Denis Gonchar, director of the fourth department of the Commonwealth of Independent States of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in an interview with Sputnik. "All principled assessments of the EU's brazen attempts to interfere in our trilateral relations with Baku and Yerevan have already been presented by (the head of Russian diplomacy) Sergey Lavrov and the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova.



"It is interesting that the activation of Brussels regarding the South Caucasus took place against the background of the sanctions campaign launched by the West against Russia and the suspension of the joint work of the OSCE Minsk Group," said Gonchar. According to his words, in the European Union "they don't even hide that the main goal is to push Russia out of Transcaucasia". "These are geopolitical games with zero results in which we do not participate. We deal with practical work every day, which relies on direct communication between our leaders and foreign ministers, the historical closeness of our countries, the mutual intertwining of interests and is oriented towards building a safer and more prosperous future in our common region," he pointed out. It is recalled that on the night of the twelfth of September, the situation on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan became aggravating again: Yerevan announced that the Azerbaijani army targeted the territory of Armenia with the use of artillery and drones. It was reported that there were dead and wounded. On the other hand, Baku accused Armenia of attacking the Azerbaijani army on the border.



According to the statement of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), at last night's extraordinary meeting, it was decided to send a mission to Armenia headed by the organization's Secretary General, Stanislav Zas, who will assess the situation.