World 0

White House: Russia has quite extensive military potentials VIDEO

Regardless of the "difficulties" in the Ukrainian campaign, Russia still has numerous and powerful armed forces that it can employ, the White House stated.

Source: Sputnik
Share
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Vacclav
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Vacclav

John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the U.S. National Security Council says the Russians have faced a number of problems in Ukraine to which they themselves largely contributed.

"That's doubtless. But it is still a very large and extremely powerful military force. The gentleman (Russian President Vladimir Putin) has quite a lot of military capabilities that can be used not only in Ukraine, but potentially elsewhere," he said at a briefing in the White House.

Kirby recalled that the Ministry of Defense characterized Russia as an acute threat and that, in his opinion, such formulation is correct.

"It is obvious that they still have an army that is capable of causing great damage," Kirby concluded, reports Sputnik.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Russia acknowledged its defeat PHOTO

The Kremlin acknowledged its defeat in Kharkiv, the first time Moscow has openly recognized a defeat since the start of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

World Wednesday, September 14, 2022 08:58 Comments: 1
Tanjug/AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov

Ceasefire?

After a night in which there was an exchange of fire along the entire border, the media reported that a ceasefire had been agreed this morning.

World Tuesday, September 13, 2022 09:00 Comments: 2
Ilustracija: Profimedia
page 1 of 39 go to page