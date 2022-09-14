World White House: Russia has quite extensive military potentials VIDEO Regardless of the "difficulties" in the Ukrainian campaign, Russia still has numerous and powerful armed forces that it can employ, the White House stated. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 09:09 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Vacclav

John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the U.S. National Security Council says the Russians have faced a number of problems in Ukraine to which they themselves largely contributed.



"That's doubtless. But it is still a very large and extremely powerful military force. The gentleman (Russian President Vladimir Putin) has quite a lot of military capabilities that can be used not only in Ukraine, but potentially elsewhere," he said at a briefing in the White House.



Kirby recalled that the Ministry of Defense characterized Russia as an acute threat and that, in his opinion, such formulation is correct.



"It is obvious that they still have an army that is capable of causing great damage," Kirby concluded, reports Sputnik.