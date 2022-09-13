World 0

The coffin with the body of Queen Elizabeth arrives in London today

The coffin with the body of Queen Elizabeth II will be delivered to London today, after it was displayed in St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh the previous day.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Tanjug/AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File
Tanjug/AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File

King Charles III, along with his siblings, attended a vigil at St Giles' Cathedral yesterday, during which Edinburgh residents could enter and pay their respects to the late queen, Reuters reports.

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at her Balmoral Castle, Scotland, at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign, according to a British agency. A national minute of silence will be held in Great Britain on September 18, the day before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the British government announced yesterday.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Ceasefire?

After a night in which there was an exchange of fire along the entire border, the media reported that a ceasefire had been agreed this morning.

World Tuesday, September 13, 2022 09:00 Comments: 0
Ilustracija: Profimedia

"Do you believe us now?" VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian forces "liberated dozens of settlements" and regained 1.000 square km of territory in the east and south of Ukraine.

World Friday, September 9, 2022 08:55 Comments: 6
Tanjug/AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
page 1 of 38 go to page