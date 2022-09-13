World The coffin with the body of Queen Elizabeth arrives in London today The coffin with the body of Queen Elizabeth II will be delivered to London today, after it was displayed in St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh the previous day. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | 10:02 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File

King Charles III, along with his siblings, attended a vigil at St Giles' Cathedral yesterday, during which Edinburgh residents could enter and pay their respects to the late queen, Reuters reports.



Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at her Balmoral Castle, Scotland, at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign, according to a British agency. A national minute of silence will be held in Great Britain on September 18, the day before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the British government announced yesterday.