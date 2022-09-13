World Ceasefire? After a night in which there was an exchange of fire along the entire border, the media reported that a ceasefire had been agreed this morning. Source: sputniknews.com Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | 09:00 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Profimedia

Azerbaijani media reported that Baku and Yerevan agreed on a cease-fire in the new conflict as of 09:00 local time today. "A ceasefire agreement was reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan starting today at 09:00 a.m. local time," Sputnik Azerbaijan reported, referring to its sources, according to the Russian agency.



During the night, armed clashes broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, while the sides accuse each other of starting a new escalation.



Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani army shelled the territory of Armenia using artillery and drones.



Baku announced that the Armenian army fired at the positions of Azerbaijani troops on the border, when the clash took place. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among members of their army, according to the RIA Novosti agency.



Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin last night regarding the worsening of the situation on the border with Azerbaijan, the press service of the Armenian government announced.



The Armenian side also spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who were briefed on the border situation.



Afterwards, Blinken announced that the US is deeply concerned about the conflict on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and is calling on the parties to immediately cease fire.