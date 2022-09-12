World "We came 50 km away from the border with Russia" The Ukrainian commander-in-chief says that the army is advancing in the Kharkiv area, adding that they are 50 kilometers from the Russian border. Source: RTS Monday, September 12, 2022 | 08:50 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File

He wrote on the Telegram channel that Ukrainian forces have recovered more than 3.000 square kilometers of territory this month and are continuing their offensive.



Moscow recognizes the withdrawal from the Ukrainian cities of Izyum and Balakliia. The Ministry of Defense states that Russian troops have been regrouped from there in the direction of Donetsk in order to achieve the goals of the "special military operation for the liberation of Donbas".



"The armed forces of Russia are carrying out highly precise attacks on the units of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkiv region. From September 6 to 10, the losses of the Ukrainian forces on the route Nikolaev - Krivi Rog amount to more than four thousand dead and about eight thousand wounded," claimed Igor Konashenkov, spokesman of the Russian Ministry of Defense.



The Ukrainian General Staff also announced on Facebook that the Ukrainian army managed to expel the enemy from more than 20 settlements in the previous 24 hours. The enemy is focusing on establishing control over the territory of the Donetsk region and hindering the attacks of Ukrainian troops in certain areas.



"The enemy continued to attack Ukrainian positions from the air and is taking measures to recover what was lost," the General Staff said. It added that the threat of air and missile attacks on Ukraine remained, with the addition that in the previous day, the enemy fired 18 missiles and carried out 39 airstrikes on civilian objects throughout Ukraine, in which more than 30 places were damaged, including Kramatorsk, Dnipro, Pavlohrad...



It is also stated that the Russian forces carried out another "terrorist act" - they attacked the Kharkiv thermal power plant with missiles, which caused a power shortage in certain regions.