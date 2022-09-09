World The day after the end of history The day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom is in mourning. The flags are lowered to half-mast. Condolences are pouring in from all over. Source: B92 Friday, September 9, 2022 | 08:40 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Mark Baker

Citizens say goodbye to the beloved queen, and her son, the new British king Charles III (73), will address the nation today for the first time in that capacity. He has now become a leader not only in the United Kingdom, but also in 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia and Canada. He became the head of the British armed forces, and will also head other services.



World leaders are also saying goodbye to the monarch who has been on the British throne for 70 years, and many landmarks around the world, such as the Eiffel Tower, went dark last night in the Queen's honour.



Also, thousands of Britons gathered in front of Buckingham Palace in central London, leaving flowers and messages on the fence of the official residence, and citizens also gathered in front of Windsor.



National mourning will last ten days.

Foto: Profimedia/GV,General View

A special session of the British Parliament

Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday after 70 years on the throne, will be led today in the House of Commons by Liz Truss as the country enters an extended period of national mourning.

No more "God save the queen" but "God save the king"

As King Charles III takes the throne, the words of the British national anthem will change. It's now "God Save the King."