World "This is not a counteroffensive, this is suicide" The leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said today that Ukrainian forces suffered heavy losses during the suicidal counter-offensive near Soledar and Seversk. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 9, 2022 | 07:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

"Our fighters, together with allied forces, continue the offensive along the line of Soledar, Yakovlevka and Seversk. A large number of enemy personnel and equipment have been neutralized," he wrote on Telegram, TASS reported.



Referring to the words of the Secretary of the Chechen Security Council, Apti Alaudinov, who is the commander of the Akhmat special unit, Kadyrov said that the Ukrainian command, in the hope of regaining lost positions, sends detachments of soldiers on missions that are almost suicidal.



He said that he respects the Ukrainian people and that he is sorry to see how some Ukrainians, not understanding the essence of what is happening, allow themselves to be used by the West. "If this continues, it will lead to irreversible consequences for Ukrainians," Kadyrov warned.