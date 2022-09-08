World British Queen Elizabeth II passed away British Queen Elizabeth II died today at the age of 97. Source: B92 Thursday, September 8, 2022 | 21:14 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow", it was stated in the first official announcement of the royal family on the Twitter account.



Elizabeth II (Elizabeth Alexandra Mary) was born on April 21, 1926 in London.



Elizabeth was the elder daughter of Prince Albert, duke of York, and his wife, Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. As the child of a younger son of King George V, the young Elizabeth had little prospect of acceding to the throne until her uncle, Edward VIII (afterward duke of Windsor), abdicated in her father’s favour on December 11, 1936, at which time her father became King George VI and she became heir presumptive.



She was the monarch of 15 royal countries of the Commonwealth and the supreme head of the Church of England.



After succeeding to the throne on 6 February 1952, Elizabeth became Head of the Commonwealth and Queen of the seven independent Commonwealth of Nations: the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ceylon. Her coronation held the following year was the first to be televised. From 1956 to 1992, the number of its kingdoms changed as some territories gained independence and some kingdoms became republics.



To date, in addition to the first four states, Elizabeth has been Queen of Jamaica, the Bahamas, Grenada, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis. She is the oldest reigning monarch in the world and the longest-reigning British monarch.