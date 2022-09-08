World Prince Charles is with the Queen; Changing of Guard ceremony cancelled; BBC in black British public service BBC interrupted its regular program to report on the condition of Queen Elizabeth, who was placed under medical supervision at Balmoral. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, September 8, 2022 | 14:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Frank Augstein

British Prince Charles and his son Prince William traveled urgently to Queen Elizabeth II's castle residence in Scotland. The Prince of Wales traveled to Balmoral with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, a spokesman for his royal residence said.



Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William also traveled to Balmoral.



Buckingham Palace previously said that doctors are concerned about the Queen's health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.



"Following this morning's examination, the Queen's doctors are concerned about Her Majesty's health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision," the statement said. The British national public service BBC stopped broadcasting its regular program today in order to provide minute-by-minute updates on the Queen's health.

#BREAKING The Princess Royal is at Balmoral, and the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex are on their way to the Queen’s Scottish home, sources said. pic.twitter.com/j2QJLCcHAk — Radio News Hub (@radionewshub) September 8, 2022 Britain's Prince Charles and Prince William have traveled to Queen Elizabeth's residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following news that doctors were concerned for her health https://t.co/rSuYlMMIt3 pic.twitter.com/3DLj59sy59 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 8, 2022

The Queen postponed a meeting with her advisers from the British Council of State on Wednesday after her doctors advised her to rest.



The previous day she had appointed Elizabeth Truss as the new Prime Minister at Balmoral Castle. Truss said that the whole country is worried about this news. "My thoughts and those of the people across Great Britain are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time," Truss said.



It's gloomy outside of Balmoral

Tanjug/AP Photo/Frank Augstein

