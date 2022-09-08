World If that happens, we're on the verge of the Third World War Commander of the Ukrainian army warned of the possibility of Russian use of nuclear weapons, creating the risk of a limited nuclear conflict with other powers. Source: index.hr Thursday, September 8, 2022 | 13:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The Supreme Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, wrote an article for the Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform, in which he gave a detailed assessment of the current course of the war.



Zaluzhnyi writes that there is a "direct threat" from possible Russian use of tactical nuclear weapons, which would have a major impact on relevant decision-making.



Another factor influencing future decisions is the direct threat that Russia will, under certain circumstances, use tactical nuclear weapons, the article states.



The Ukrainian general then adds that the fighting on the territory of Ukraine has already shown how much the Russian Federation ignores the issues of global nuclear security even in a conventional war.



"It is difficult to imagine that even nuclear attacks will allow Russia to break Ukraine's will to resist. But the threat that will appear for the whole of Europe cannot be ignored. Also, the possibility of direct involvement of the leading world powers in the 'limited' nuclear conflict, which increases the chances of a third world war," the article reads.



"Any Russian attempts to take practical steps towards the use of tactical nuclear weapons must be prevented using the entire arsenal of means available to world powers," he added.



"From that moment on, the Russian Federation will become not only a threat to the peaceful coexistence of Ukraine, its neighbors and a number of European countries, but also a truly terrorist state of global proportions," concludes the Ukrainian general.