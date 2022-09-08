World "Policy of provoking doesn't yield results" Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the collective West for insisting on a policy of provoking Moscow. Source: B92 Thursday, September 8, 2022 | 08:36 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

As reported by Russia Today, Erdogan criticized the West after a meeting with the President of Serbia, with whom he met in Belgrade, as part of his Balkan tour aimed at promoting Turkish regional diplomacy.



"I can clearly say that I think the West's policy towards Russia is wrong, because that policy is based on provocations," Erdogan said.



"I'm not going to name them now, but there are several Western countries whose approach to the issue, in our opinion, is not correct. Because, when you follow the policy of provocations, you will not achieve results," said Erdogan.



Ankara advocates, as reported by Russia Today, a balanced policy that has already yielded results in the form of an agreement on grain reached at the end of July, Turkish President added.



He also commented on the deliveries of huge amounts of weapons to Ukraine, saying they were "leftovers".