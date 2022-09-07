World Are they shutting down Zaporizhzhia? Head of the pro-Russian administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevhen Balytskyi, said it's possible that Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be shut down. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | 23:25 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP photo

The head of the pro-Russian administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevhen Balytskyi, said today that it is possible that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be shut down.



The reason, he says, is the constant shelling of the Ukrainian army.



"There is a high probability that we will be forced to shut down the nuclear plant today, because its operation in these conditions is impossible. We have not fully resolved this issue, but we will have to make such a decision," Balytskyi said on the "Solovjov Live" show.



He added that due to the frequent shelling of the town of Energodar, which is next to the nuclear plant, the outflow of families whose members work in Zaporizhzhia continues.