World 0

Are they shutting down Zaporizhzhia?

Head of the pro-Russian administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevhen Balytskyi, said it's possible that Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be shut down.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Tanjug/AP photo
Tanjug/AP photo

The head of the pro-Russian administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevhen Balytskyi, said today that it is possible that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be shut down.

The reason, he says, is the constant shelling of the Ukrainian army.

"There is a high probability that we will be forced to shut down the nuclear plant today, because its operation in these conditions is impossible. We have not fully resolved this issue, but we will have to make such a decision," Balytskyi said on the "Solovjov Live" show.

He added that due to the frequent shelling of the town of Energodar, which is next to the nuclear plant, the outflow of families whose members work in Zaporizhzhia continues.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Expelled; They burned everything before leaving

Iranian diplomats burned documents early this morning in Tirana before leaving Albania, which decided to freeze diplomatic relations with Tehran.

World Thursday, September 8, 2022 08:25 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Franc Zhurda

Moscow: We are waiting

Russia is still waiting for details of the initiative to establish a demilitarized zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

World Wednesday, September 7, 2022 08:15 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
page 1 of 37 go to page