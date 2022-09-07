World 0

Moscow: We are waiting

Russia is still waiting for details of the initiative to establish a demilitarized zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
Russia is still waiting for concrete details of the initiative to establish a demilitarized zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, says Russia's permanent representative to the UN.

Vasiliy Nebenzya, commenting on the possibility of a demilitarized zone around the nuclear power plant, which was proposed earlier on Tuesday by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, said that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres presented this initiative "several months ago", TASS reports.

"So, the first question I asked then was: I want to know the details." It's the same now. I don't know what Director General Grossi means by that or to what extent it would improve security," the Russian diplomat told reporters.

He also announced that "in the current circumstances, demilitarization will not be a measure to protect the facility."

"The only reasonable way to ensure that the plant is protected from nuclear accidents is to stop Ukrainian shelling of the plant," Nebenzya said.

On Tuesday, the IAEA summarized the results of its inspection visit to nuclear facilities in Ukraine, including the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, and published a corresponding report. In its report, the IAEA called for the immediate establishment of a safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

A few hours later, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council via video link that he would soon send his proposals on the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear plant, according to TASS.

