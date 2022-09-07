World Vučić speaks at the session of the UN General Assembly on September 20 Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Selaković will participate in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | 08:09 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The UN Annual Assembly in New York will last from September 20 to 26, the media reports.



High-level delegations from almost all countries of the world will participate in the general debate, during which Vučić will speak, which will be an opportunity to discuss current events in the world during the regular session, almost certainly with an emphasis on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.



Vučić and Selaković are expected to hold numerous meetings with representatives of the UN, as well as several countries, at official talks, but also on the sidelines of the General Assembly.



It is still unknown whether the Russian delegation, which should be led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, will attend the meeting in New York.



Moscow recently expressed its concern in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres because none of the 56 representatives of the Russian Federation were granted US visa.