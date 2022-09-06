World Putin, are you okay? VIDEO Vladimir Putin could not sit still during the speech due to restless legs syndrome. Source: klix.ba Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | 15:28 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

A video of his speech to teenagers in Kaliningrad quickly spread on social networks.



Putin held on to a chair, his legs constantly twitching during the speech he gave to teenagers, Newsweek reported.



The public gives him various diagnoses based on videos of him looking bad and behaving strangely or based on unconfirmed rumors about his health, which the Kremlin denies.



The Russian president, who has ignored rumors about his health for months, blushed as he spoke on stage after flying more than eight hours from Moscow to Kamchatka. Putin seemed unable to stop his legs from twitching in front of a crowd of Russian schoolboys.



It is not known whether it is a symptom of the disease, but it should be noted that the so-called restless legs syndrome is a relatively common neurological disorder that can be a consequence of Parkinson's disease.