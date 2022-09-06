World The end of the Russian Federation? "We have to be ready" Ben Hodges, the former commander of US forces in Europe, said the US must be prepared for "the end of the Russian Federation". Source: NIEZALEZNA.PL Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | 13:06 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The retired lieutenant general, who also served in command posts during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, made the statement in a tweet on Monday, Polish website niezalezna.pl reported.



Speaking about the war in Ukraine, Hodges said, "I think that US war-aims for this conflict should include the 'de-imperialization' of Russia. It seems to me that we are seeing the beginning of the end of the Russian Federation as it looks today. We need to be prepared for this…we were not prepared for the end of the USSR", Ben Hodges concluded.



Having retired from the US Army in 2018, Hodges is now associated with the Center for European Policy Analysis, a research team, niezalezna.pl reported.