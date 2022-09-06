World Goodbye Boris, Hello Liz Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the public today for the last time in that capacity, outside the office in Downing Street. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | 12:07 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

After that, Johnson goes to Scotland to formally offer his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II. Johnson, who announced his intention to resign two months ago, is expected to meet the Queen during the day today at her Balmoral estate to begin the handover to Liz Truss, who was named leader of the ruling Conservative Party on Monday.



Truss is due to be named prime minister during her own audience with the Queen shortly after Johnson's visit.



In a speech outside Number 10 Downing Street, Johnson said his policies had given the country economic strength, which would help people overcome the energy crisis.



He reminded that it was his government that implemented Brexit and provided Britain with the fastest introduction of the vaccine against COVID-19 in Europe. Johnson added that he knows that the compassionate Liz Truss will successfully lead people during the coming winter, and he also emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not succeed in blackmailing or harassing the British over the energy crisis, according to the BBC.



This is the first time the handover of power has taken place at Balmoral, the Queen's summer residence in Scotland, rather than Buckingham Palace in London.



Truss (47) takes office a day after she was elected leader of the Conservative Party by winning 81.326, or 57.4 percent of the votes, and her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, 60.399, or 42.6 percent of the Tory vote, and she is expected to deliver her first speech as British Prime Minister this afternoon, Reuters reported.