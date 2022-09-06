World 0

"Zelensky sent people to imminent death"

The failed counter-offensive on the Kherson region was directed by Volodymyr Zelensky himself, deputy of the regional administration, Kirill Stremousov, stated.

Source: Tanjug
Foto: Profimedia
He added that for the sake of his PR and sending reports to Western sponsors, he sent people to imminent death.

According to his opinion, the authorities of Western countries, expecting the fall of the Kyiv regime, will hand over Zelensky themselves, who cannot avoid a military tribunal.

"I believe that the tribunal should be held in Kyiv. Zelensky should be held accountable for all the grief he has brought to the Ukrainian people," Stremousov said.

He previously stated that since the end of August, Ukrainian troops have already lost around 3.000 people and around 100 units of foreign military equipment in the Kherson region.

