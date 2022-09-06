World Ukrainians launch a counteroffensive; Russian army strikes hard; Putin held a meeting The 195th day of the special military operation that Russia is conducting in Ukraine is underway. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | 08:48 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

In Ukraine, conflicts continue along the entire front line in the east and south of the country.



Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on the EU to supply his country with more weapons and equipment.



French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Volodymyr Zelenskyi and told him that the only way to restore the safety of the nuclear plant is to withdraw Russian forces from the area and respect Ukrainian sovereignty over the plant.



The Kremlin has announced that Russia will not fully restore its gas supplies to Europe until the West lifts sanctions against Moscow.

Oil storage in flames

The Russian army strikes hard

Putin held an important meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a closed meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced.

Zelensky: We are launching a counteroffensive

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with ABC, said that Ukrainian soldiers launched a counter-offensive, but did not give details.



"I'm not going to say that this is just a counter-offensive in the Kherson region... There is a direction or directions - in the plural - and we have to move forward," Zelensky said, Unian reports.



At the same time, Zelensky refused to specify in which other directions the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting counter-offensive operations.