World "Deliberately turned off" After the Ukrainian President warned that the world's on the brink of a nuclear disaster as the Zaporozhye nuclear plant was turned off again, the IAEA spoke up Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | 08:42

After the Ukrainian President warned that the world was once again on the brink of a nuclear disaster because the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was turned off again, the IAEA issued a statement.



Just to reiterate, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that the new power cut connecting the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with the national grid for the second time brought the nuclear power plant one step closer to a radiation disaster. Zelensky said that new Russian shelling was responsible for that, Reuters reported.



"Once again, for the second time, due to Russian provocation, the Zaporozhye station was on the verge of a radiation disaster," he said in his evening video message.



Today, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), whose two representatives remained at the largest European nuclear power plant, made an announcement. The organization says that the backup transmission line that supplies Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine was deliberately turned off to fight the fire, but that it was not damaged.



As the IAEA statement also states, Zaporozhye continues to receive the electricity it needs for safety from its only operational reactor, Reuters reported.