World Biden "turned his back" on Ukraine? Russia warned him US President Joe Biden said last night that Russia should not be labeled a state sponsor of terrorism. Source: index.hr Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | 08:35

It is a move that Ukraine has been demanding from the West for some time because of the invasion, but also because of Russian war crimes committed on Ukrainian soil.



Moscow, on the other hand, warns that such a label would completely collapse Russian-American relations.



When asked by journalists whether Russia should be labeled as a state sponsor of terrorism, Biden briefly said: "No."



Some of the U.S. lawmakers previously also proposed to label Russia as a sponsor of terrorism, the Guardian reminds.