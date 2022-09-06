World The end for Rafael Nadal - the battle for New York went to the American! Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal finished the competition in the round of 16 at 2022 US Open. Source: B92, M.T. Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | 03:35 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

After three and a half hours of great fighting, the American Frances Tiafoe shocks Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16 to move into the US Open quarterfinals for the first time, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.



Tiafoe surely played the match of his life, as in New York in the previous two seasons, the American was stopped at this stage of the competition, but now he finally took a step higher.



“I played unbelievable tennis today. I really don’t even know what happened,” exclaimed Tiafoe on court after the win.



“At 4-3, when I went up 40-love, my legs were like cement,” the American continued.



“I was not able to hold a high level of tennis for a long time,” Nadal said in his post-match press conference. “I was not able to create the damage that normally I used to do.”



“We can't find excuses,” reasoned Nadal. “At the end the only thing that happened is we went to the fourth round of the US Open and I faced a player that was better than me. And that's why I am having a plane back home.”



“I felt like the world stopped,” Frances Tiafoe said later in his press conference, describing the moment he won. “I couldn't hear anything for a minute. Even shaking his hand, I don't even know what I said to him. It was such a blur.



“I've never felt something like that in my life, honestly.”



Tiafoe became the youngest American to make the quarters at Flushing Meadows since Andy Roddick in 2006.



Tiafoe will meet the No. 9 Andrey Rublev who earlier today overcame Cameron Norrie of Great Britain.