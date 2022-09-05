World Ukrainians getting stronger? The secret's been revealed, it comes from America The war in Ukraine has exceeded the six-month threshold. Source: Blic Monday, September 5, 2022 | 23:01 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Western officials say Ukraine has successfully used a resistance method developed by US special operations forces to strike back at Russia and bury its vastly superior army.



The Resistance Operating Concept, known as the ROC doctrine, was developed in 2013 to provide a blueprint for small counties to effectively resist and confront a larger invading neighbor.



The doctrine, known by the acronym ROC, provides an innovative and unconventional approach to warfare and defense that has led not only the Ukrainian military but also civilians as part of a concerted resistance against the Russian military.



All hands are up for the Ukrainian government in terms of comprehensive defense. They are using all resources and also some very unconventional means to disrupt the Russian Federation military," retired Lt. Gen. Mark Schwartz, who headed Special Operations Forces Command in Europe during the development of the ROC, told CNN.



Militarily weaker Ukraine resisted Russian forces that thought they would overrun most of the country in weeks, if not days.



"It's just amazing to see what the will to resist and the determination can do despite the incredible loss of life and casualties," Schwartz said, adding that the ROC was "a way to turn the tables around."

