World Liz Truss to be next UK prime minister after winning party vote? Boris Johnson's successor as leader of the British Conservative Party will be Liz Truss, it was decided today. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, September 5, 2022 | 14:14 Tweet Share

Liz Truss will be the UK's new prime minister after beating Rishi Sunak in the race to lead the Conservative Party.



Truss, who will become prime minister when Queen Elizabeth II invites her to form a new government at a reception at Balmoral Castle in Scotland tomorrow, defeated former finance minister Rishi Sunak in an intra-party vote.



The current British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, should hand in his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II, after which she will officially appoint a new Prime Minister.



This year, the tradition of the new prime minister being invited to a meeting with the queen at Buckingham Palace in London will be broken because, as announced, she will receive her at Balmoral Castle, where she spends her summers, as it was announced, the BBC reported. The change in the leadership of the Conservatives comes after Johnson resigned on July 7.



Previously, more than 50 ministers and other members of his government resigned. For months, Johnson was under attack from the opposition, but also from representatives of his own party because of the way the country fought the coronavirus pandemic, the increase in the cost of living, and especially after the leaked videos from private parties in Downing Street at a time when the quarantine was in force due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The series of cabinet resignations, however, was triggered by the scandal of Chris Pincher, deputy leader of the Conservative Party's lower house of parliament, who resigned after admitting that he got drunk at a London private club and then sexually harassed two men. If the new prime minister decides not to call early elections, the next regular elections will be held in January 2025 at the latest.