World Document leaked to the public: There is no money, there will be chaos British police fear a surge in certain crime categories and the risk of civil unrest this winter due to rising living and energy costs. Source: Sputnik Monday, September 5, 2022 | 12:58 Tweet Share EPA-EFE TOLGA AKMEN

As reported by Sputnik, the writing of the Sunday Times, which in turn had access to a leaked document drawn up by high officials of the British police, warns of "economic turmoil and financial instability".



Police chiefs are drawing up contingency plans to deal with an expected rise in crime this winter as the cost of living crisis worsens, it has been reported.



There are concerns of spike in 'acquisitive' offences, such as shoplifting, burglary and vehicle theft, including online fraud and blackmail.



Some forces also fear more children will be drawn into county lines drug gangs and women could fall victim to sexual exploitation.



The document, drawn up with input from the National Police chiefs' council, says: "Greater financial vulnerability may expose some staff to higher risk of corruption, especially among those who fall into significant debt or financial difficulties."



The government has announced a financial package to help people struggling with their bills.



Liz Truss, the favourite to win the Tory leadership contest and replace Boris Johnson as prime minister next week, has said she will act within "one week" to provide more support but did not give any specific detail on her plans.



It is certain that civil servants have started planning for emergency situations. According to the Financial Times, in Whitehall, as the seat of the British government is colloquially called, stocks of paper have long been acquired, so that they could work in the event of a power shortage.



The Daily Mail reports that the government advises households not to cook until 8pm, and not to run washing machines or dishes between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Pubs could close at 9 p.m., and students' weekend could last three days instead of two.



Britain, we remind you, is going through the most severe energy crisis in the last few decades. The average monthly gas bill from October is expected to reach £3.500, three times what it was last year. According to the latest report from the Bank of England, inflation will be 13 percent in the same month, and in the last quarter of this year, the British economy is expected to enter recession.