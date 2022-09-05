World Explosion at the Russian Embassy; Diplomats injured, more than 20 dead VIDEO/PHOTOS The explosion echoed in Kabul, in the area where the Russian embassy building is located. It is a terrorist attack. Source: Sputnik Monday, September 5, 2022 | 11:11 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

The explosion occurred when a Russian diplomat came out to read the list of those waiting in the visa queue, Hamid Haidari, former editor-in-chief of 1TVNews, said. Eyewitnesses reported that there may be around 20 dead, Sputnik reported.



According to the police, a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the entrance to the embassy.



Armed guards killed the attacker as he approached the embassy gate.



A Russian diplomat and a Russian embassy guard were injured in the explosion, RIA Novosti writes. Russia Today, however, states that two Russian diplomats are among the twenty killed.



A large number of ambulances were sent to the scene, locals told RIA Novosti.



In August 2021, the Taliban captured Kabul and declared an end to the war with government forces.



On the night of August 31, the US military left the airport in Kabul, ending the 20-year military mission in Afghanistan.



No one has claimed the responsibility so far.