World Chaos in Canada: At least 10 people killed, 15 injured At least 10 people were killed and 15 injured in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. Source: B92 Monday, September 5, 2022 | 08:21 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The attackers are on the run, reports RT.



They are believed to have fled in a black Nissan Rogue.



Two suspects in the attacks in the sparsely populated indigenous community, Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, are on the run and are considered armed and dangerous.



The victims were found at 13 locations in the James Smith Cree Nation, an indigenous community of about 2.000 residents, and the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan's largest city.



Police first began receiving reports of stabbings around 5.40am on Sunday in the James Smith Cree Nation community. Reports of additional attacks quickly followed in the nearby village of Weldon, north-east of Saskatoon. Both communities are sparsely populated with 3.400 and 200 people respectively.



Citizens have been told to shelter in place while a massive manhunt for the suspects continues, the BBC reports. In the James Smith Cree Nation, a state of emergency has been declared.



This is one of the deadliest mass murders in Canadian history, according to AP.

Canada stabbings leave 10 dead, over a dozen wounded: policehttps://t.co/LQg9GBPig7

Awesome we need to ban assault knives — thee Willy wonka (@Pinter58713933) September 4, 2022

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, described the attacks as “horrific and heartbreaking” in a statement of support to the families of those killed. “The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured,” he said in a tweet.



The accident happened in a rural area of Saskatchewan, the police of that country confirmed, warning that the attackers are still at large, that they are dangerous and armed.



"Since the suspects are at large, we have also requested that the alert be extended to Manitoba and Alberta," they said at a press conference.



Some of the victims appear to have been targeted, but others appear to have been attacked at random.



The suspects are said to have black hair and brown eyes, though the relationship between them is unclear. The pair were last sighted driving a black Nissan Rogue.