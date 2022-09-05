World Moscow: The fact is... A lot of work is being done on the new concept of Russian foreign policy since international circumstances are changing and a new world reality is being created Source: Tanjug Monday, September 5, 2022 | 08:08 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/matwey

"A lot of work is being done on the new concept of the foreign policy of the Russian Federation, since the international circumstances are changing very quickly and a new world reality is being created", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).



"The work on this document is ongoing. The fact is that the circumstances on the international political scene are changing very quickly. We are facing a new world reality, which should be taken into account during the creation of the concept," Peskov told TASS.



He said that there is no need to rush to draft that document, but he added that many countries have expressed open hostility towards Russia.



"Due to such attitudes towards Russia, it is necessary to minimize the negative consequences of their actions. There are many countries that have openly shown their belligerent position towards Russia. Those countries take various actions that are contrary to our interests and cause us harm. So, we must create a balance, with the aim of reducing negative influences," said Peskov. He assessed that it is not fair to say that Russia turned to the East after the Western sanctions.



"The Asia-Pacific region has always been important for Russia. In fact, it is our most important region, so it is incorrect to say that we have now turned to the East and started to change priorities. Of course, when the West artificially introduced restrictive measures to Russia, trade and economies have started to turn even more towards the East," Peskov added.