World Huge rally against NATO and EU in the heart of Europe VIDEO/PHOTO Around 70.000 people took to the streets of Prague today to protest against the government, demanding that it should do more to control rising energy prices. Source: B92, Tanjug Saturday, September 3, 2022 | 21:45 Tanjug/AP Photo/Petr David Josek

They also raised their voices against the European Union and NATO.



The organizers of the demonstrations, who come from numerous right-wing groups and smaller groups, including the Communist Party, said that the Czech Republic should be militarily neutral and should ensure direct contacts with gas suppliers, including Russia, Reuters reported.



Police said there were about 70.000 protesters around noon.



"The goal of our protests is a request for changes, we want the issue of energy prices, especially electricity and gas, to be resolved, because if it is not resolved, it will destroy our economy this fall," one of the organizers, Jiří Havel, told iDNES.cz. Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who leads a coalition made up of five parties, told "CTK News" that the protesters did not have the best interests of the country at heart.



"The demonstrations on Wenceslas Square were called by the pro-Russian forces, close to extreme positions, working against the interests of the Czech Republic," Fiala said.

🚨🇨🇿#CzechRepublic: Hundreds of Pro Russian terrorists take to the streets in #Prague demanding neutrality to get cheap Russian gas & end alignment with NATO & EU policy!



One banner says:

“Why don’t you go fuck yourself Petr (PM Fiala) or fuck off straight to Ukraine” pic.twitter.com/fxR7yq9Pih — Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) September 3, 2022