World "Russians lie, there aren't that many of them" Heavy fighting continues in southern Ukraine, including shelling of the Enerhodar district near the Russian-captured Zaporizhizhia nuclear power plant. Source: B92 Friday, September 2, 2022 | 10:02 Tweet Share Tanjug/Vadim Savitsky/Rušian Defense Ministry Preš Service via AP

This is the conclusion reached by the British Ministry of Defense in its daily report on the situation in Ukraine.



"Despite the war in Ukraine, on September 1, the Russian military started exercise Vostok 22, its Annual Joint Strategic Exercise, marking the culmination of the military training year", British Ministry wrote on Twitter.



"Russia has announced that 50.000 troops will participate, but it is unlikely that more than 15.000 personnel will be actively involved this year, which is about 20% of the forces that participated in the last Vostok exercise in 2018," the report added.



"Russia's military performance in Ukraine has highlighted that Russia's military strategic exercises, such as Vostok, have failed to sustain the military's ability to conduct large scale, complex operations. Such events are heavily scripted, do not encourage initiative and primarily aim to impress Russian leaders and international audiences", the ministry concluded.