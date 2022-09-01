World High expectations? Russia expects objectivity during the visit of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Source: Sputnik Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 12:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov during a meeting with students and professors of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, and added that they expect help despite the efforts of those who want to prevent it.



"We expect objectivity, although everyone else, who are connected with that visit in one way or another, with its preparation, attempts to make it difficult, obviously do not want the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to draw objective conclusions," Lavrov said.



Russian minister pointed out that Moscow hopes that Ukraine's provocations in connection with the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, including today's attempt to land Ukrainian forces near the nuclear power plant, will not lead to a catastrophe.



"The mission is there today and there was a statement from our army about the landing of two diversionary groups that were neutralized. I think that this is a very high price for the world community to know the truth, but if Ukraine wants to get it exactly in such a way and if it wants to show what it represents, I only hope that it will not lead to some kind of catastrophe," Lavrov said.